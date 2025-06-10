Cumberland County Commissioners continue budget work

The county manager's spending plan totals $608 million, including nearly $92 million for the school district.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Cumberland County Commissioners will continue work on their budget today.

That's an increase from last year, but nearly $10 million less than what Cumberland County Schools requested.

The county manager is also proposing a lower property tax rate.

Today's work session is happening at 5:30 p.m. at the Cumberland County Courthouse.

The work on the budget comes after the board voted to halt construction on the new Crown Event Center.

Plans for the new center being built in downtown Fayetteville were paused in March to be reviewed by a law firm.