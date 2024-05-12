Driver dead after vehicle accident on US Highway 13 in Cumberland County

When first responders arrived, they said they found a Nissan Murano in a tree line off the road.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A driver died in a motor vehicle accident Sunday morning in Cumberland County.

It happened on the 6500 block of US Highway 13.

According to investigators, the Nissan traveling south on US Highway 13 ran off the right side of the road before hitting a mailbox and entering a ditch. The car then hit a pine tree, which caused the driver to be launched from the vehicle.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Firefighters had cut down trees to remove the vehicle from the woods.

As cleanup continues, US Highway 13 is closed at Stewart Road and Eason Road.