Asheville among cities to rally against Trump's immigration, deportation plans

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Hundreds walked through downtown Asheville Monday to protest President Donald Trump's illegal immigration and deportation plans.

In January, Trump issued a controversial executive order ending birthright citizenship, which will be taking effect on Feb. 19. Attorney generals from 22 states sued to block the president's move to do this.

ABC affiliate WLOS reported that one sign read, "We the immigrants make America great." Another sign read, "Migration is not a crime."

Police estimated there were as many as 300 demonstrators carrying signs and flags along with chanting and singing.

Protesters there say their message is they work here, pay taxes and do not want their families separated.

"I live in North Carolina almost 24 years. I got my family. I got half my life in this country and I work so hard," German Martin told WLOS. "We are not criminal. We are working hard to survive in this country."

Other cities, including Los Angeles and Phoenix, took to the streets to protest as part of the Nationwide Day Without Immigrants protest. Some businesses even closed in protest.

