Daytona 500 stopped by rain after 11 laps with Trump on hand for NASCAR's biggest race

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. -- Rain has stopped the Daytona 500 on Sunday after 11 laps, not long after President Donald Trump in his heavily armored presidential limousine known in Washington as "The Beast" led the drivers on two laps around the track.

The caution flag came out with defending Daytona 500 champion William Byron out front.

Rain started falling in turns one and two, the West side of the 2 1/2-mile Daytona International Speedway.

Trump spoke to the drivers as he led them through several ceremonial laps.

"This is your favorite president. I'm a big fan. I am a really big fan of you people," Trump said. "How you do this I don't know, but I just want you to be safe. You're talented people and you're great people and great Americans. Have a good day, have a lot of fun and I'll see you later."

NASCAR officials moved the start time to 2 p.m. Eastern earlier this week - 70 minutes ahead of the planned green flag - because of potential rain. Inclement weather is expected to be in the area between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m., with forecasts showing 99% chance of rain. And since it takes roughly two hours to dry the track, it could be 7 p.m. before the race resumes.

" Captain America " actor Anthony Mackie landed at the "Great American Race" and gave the command for drivers to start their engines.