Death investigation underway after body found near wood line in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Durham Sheriff's Office is conducting a death investigation after a body believed to be a missing man was found.

The sheriff's office said investigators responded to the 300 block of Mason Road in northern Durham County to assist the Durham Police Department in the search for the man who was reported missing earlier in the week.

During the search, deputies said a body believed to be the missing person's was found.

The victim's identity and cause of death have not been released.

