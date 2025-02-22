Judge blocks Trump's executive order ending federal support for DEI programs

WASHINGTON -- A federal judge on Friday blocked a sweeping executive order from President Donald Trump that sought to end government support for programs promoting diversity, equity and inclusion.

Judge Adam Abelson in Baltimore found it likely violates free-speech rights and granted an injunction blocking the funding withdrawal as a lawsuit plays out.

Trump signed an order his first day in office directing federal agencies to terminate all "equity-related" grants or contracts. He signed a follow-up order requiring federal contractors to certify that they don't promote DEI.

The plaintiffs - including the city of Baltimore and higher education groups - sued the Trump administration earlier this month, arguing the executive orders are unconstitutional and a blatant overreach of presidential authority. They also allege the directives have a chilling effect on free speech.

The Trump administration has argued that it should be able to align federal spending with the president's priorities.