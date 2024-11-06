Odor forces Delta plane to make emergency landing at RDU

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A passenger plane was forced to make an emergency landing at RDU airport on Wednesday evening.

Delta flight DL850, which was traveling from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta to Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Virginia, was diverted to RDU out of an abundance of caution due to a reported odor in the flight deck, according to Delta Airlines officials.

Chopper11 was over the scene where multiple emergency vehicles could be seen checking on the plane.

Officials said 150 passengers and six crew members were removed from the plane and moved to a new aircraft that's expected to resume their trip to Arlington.

"Safety is always our top priority, and we apologize to our customers for the delay in their travels," Delta Airlines told ABC11.

No injuries were reported.