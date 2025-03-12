Woman out a job due to USAID funding cuts: 'I'm the breadwinner of my family'

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Kate McCarthy had spent two decades of her life working for the federal government. She holds three degrees, two of which are Masters, and has traveled to a dozen countries helping people.

She was in Africa not so long ago working on the Feed the Future Program.

McCarthy says most of her career has been spent on maternal and child health, clean water, and agriculture.

She lost her job Tuesday as part of the USAID funding cuts.

"Being the major breadwinner, that's stressful," said McCarthy.

Her husband is a mechanic and the bills are mostly on her.

"Our mortgage is $2,500 a month. His take-home pay doesn't even cover that," said McCarthy.

She wants people to understand behind all the federal spending being slashed are everyday people, who are living and working far away from Washington DC.

"They're scientists like me. They're people who help clean your water, build your roads and make sure that your food is safe," said McCarthy.

She was working for FHI 360. It's a Durham nonprofit and USAID implementing partner. About a third of its funding comes from the federal government.

FHI announced this week that 45 percent of the workforce, including more than 370 North Carolinians, were impacted.

The North Carolina Global Health Alliance has been pushing local governments to pass resolutions condemning the USAID cuts.

Chapel Hill and Carrboro have already passed them. Durham is voting next week.

"We know that in days and weeks to come, more employers are going to have to make the really tough decision to lose their employees," said North Carolina Global Health Alliance Executive Director Brianna Clarke-Schwelm.

"I'm really worried about what this means for diseases, what this means for health and well-being for people around the world."

Clarke-Schwelm worries for young adults who are months away from graduation at one of our major universities.

"They're going to be looking for jobs and there are no jobs for them. We are going to lose an entire generation of leaders that can't contribute to the fields that they've been studying and that they're becoming experts in because our entire sector has basically disappeared overnight," said Clarke-Schwelm.

McCarthy is now looking for work. She is based out of Asheville, which was slammed less than six months ago by Hurricane Helene.

The community and business sectors are still struggling to get back on solid ground.

"A lot of them are wiped out and they're barely in survival mode, so it's not exactly a hiring spree in Asheville," she said.

McCarthy says unfortunately, three other people on her street are in a similar situation. They've already been let go or put on notice their job could be cut.

She's started doing some substitute teaching and is preparing to take on any other extra jobs as she figures out the next step.

"If I have to wait tables, I'll do that. That's not a problem," said McCarthy. "I think it's just the dismantling of our whole structure and I think as it comes in waves, it's going to hit people like Department of Education is now on the chopping block."