Man injured in overnight Durham shooting

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man was taken to the hospital following a shooting in Durham early Saturday morning.

Police said officers responded to calls about a gunshot wound just before 1 a.m. in the 800 block of Angier Avenue.

A man was taken to the hospital with what police said were non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200 or online at www.durhamcrimestoppers.org. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards of up to $2,000 for information leading to arrests in felony cases, and callers never have to identify themselves.

