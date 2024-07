In a statement, Trump says he is "fine" and that he is being checked at a medical facility.

Donald Trump rushed off stage as possible shots heard at Pennsylvania rally | WATCH LIVE

BUTLER, Pennsylvania -- Former President Donald Trump was swarmed by Secret Service agents and rushed off stage as possible shots were heard during at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday.

There appeared to be blood on his right ear as he was being taken off stage.

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is surrounded by U.S. Secret Service agents at a campaign rally, Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pa. AP Photo/Evan Vucci

The Secret Service is assessing the incident, and have not confirmed it was actual shots. The blood seen on Trump's right ear could be from him being taken down.

Trump began his speech at about 6 p.m. and was only shortly into his speech when a disturbance caused Secret Service to swarm the former president. He was then led off the stage quickly, pumping his fist.

A spokesperson for Trump said in a statement, "President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act. He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility."

Heavily armed security personnel got on stage as he was led off.

"An incident occurred the evening of July 13 at a Trump rally in Pennsylvania," the Secret Service said in a statement. "The Secret Service has implemented protective measures and the former President is safe. This is now an active Secret Service investigation and further information will be released when available."

The White House said in a statement, "The President has received an initial briefing on the incident at Former President Trump's rally."

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said he has also been briefed.

"Violence targeted at any political party or political leader is absolutely unacceptable. It has no place in Pennsylvania or the United States," he said in a statement.

He said state police are on the scene in Butler County and working with our federal and local authorities.

Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance, a possible vice president pick, wrote on social media, "Everyone join me in praying for our President Trump and everyone at that rally. I hope everyone is ok."

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, a possible vice presidential pick, posted to X, calling for prayers for the former president.

"Please join Kathryn and me in praying for President Trump, his family and everyone attending the rally today."

Another vice presidential hopeful, Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, also posted on X asking for prayers for Trump and those at the rally.

"Praying for President Trump and all those attending the rally in Pennsylvania today."

"ATF is responding to assist the U.S. Secret Service and other law enforcement partners. This is a top priority. We have no further comment at this time," ATF said in a statement.

This is a breaking news report. This will be updated as more information becomes available.