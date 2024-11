Child pulled from pond, taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries: Wake County sheriff

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WTVD) -- A juvenile is being treated at a hospital for life-threatening injuries after being pulled from a pond.

According to the Wake County Sheriff's Office (WCSO), deputies responded to a possible drowning call around 12:40 p.m. Friday on Hasentree Way, which is near Wake Forest.

The WCSO said first responders provided life-saving measures before the child was hospitalized.

No other information has been released about the incident, which remains under investigation.

