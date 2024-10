Duke beats Florida State for first time ever in football, 23-16

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Duke had lost 22 consecutive games to Florida State on the football field. That all changed Friday night in Durham.

The Blue Devils beat the Seminoles 23-16 at Wallace Wade Stadium to improve to 6-1 (2-1 in the ACC).

The Seminoles, who had an undefeated regular season last year, fell to 1-6 (1-5 in the ACC).

