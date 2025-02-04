Aunt of 2-year-old boy shot in Durham shares more on his condition hours after shooting

Police said officers found a 2-year-old with an injury from a gunshot after responding to the 3700 block of Wiggins Street Monday afternoon.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Courtney Holloway thinks she heard between 20 and 30 shots Monday afternoon just after 3:30 p.m. outside her home in Durham.

Her children were outside playing with her 2-year-old nephew when the shooting happened. Moments later, she noticed her nephew was bleeding and realized he was shot in the calf. Her family called 911 immediately.

The little boy was rushed to the hospital and is expected to survive, and Holloway said he's already showing signs of improvement.

"He's doing a lot better. He's active. He's smiling, he's laughing. He's playing with a teddy bear. He's stronger than what I thought he would have been. Very strong," Holloway told ABC11.

The shock of what happened is still setting in.

"I would have never thought this would be near my doorstep. I have five children," she said. "Please keep your kids safe because bullets don't have names and nowadays, kids are getting shot for nothing."

City leaders addressed the shooting during the Durham City Council meeting hours later.

"We almost lost a baby today," Durham Mayor Leo Williams said at City Hall as he addressed a packed crowd at the first council meeting of the month.

"The greatness of our city will not be measured by the height of our buildings or how what's playing a DPAC or how great our restaurants are - it will be measured by how safe are the most vulnerable among us and who more vulnerable than our children?" Mayor Pre Tempore Mark-Anthony Middleton also stated during the meeting. "Our hearts go out tonight to that family. Thank God the child is still alive, but very much affected for the rest of their young life."

At that very same meeting, leaders of local organizations working to combat gun violence in Durham showed up to raise concerns about their lack of funding.

"That's our biggest hurdle at this moment is the lack of funding, the lack of just I mean, just being overlooked when it's time to be funded," Derick Cagle, founder of Youth Group Barbershop Talk, told ABC11 Monday night.

His organization partners with many others to find solutions for today's youth, operating out of the POOF Teen Center, which is in danger of closing due to lack of funding. POOF aims to give young people the skills to achieve success in adulthood. Several organizations with similar missions operate out of the POOF Teen Center and will be without a facility if they don't get the funding to keep their space. Each organization has a waitlist of youth who want to get involved, but funding remains a problem.

"The community really has to listen. It has to really take in consideration of the organizations that are stepping forward to try to help with that to help combat this situation," Cagle said.

Durham Police are investigating the shooting. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Investigator C. Robinson at 919-560-4440 ext. 29415 or Durham CrimeStoppers by calling 919-683-1200.