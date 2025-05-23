Historical Durham group under investigation for alleged mishandling of funds by former leader

The Durham Committee on the Affairs of Black People is investigating its Political Action Committee (PAC) after former chair members found questionable spending by the previous chair.

The Durham Committee on the Affairs of Black People is investigating its Political Action Committee (PAC) after former chair members found questionable spending by the previous chair.

The Durham Committee on the Affairs of Black People is investigating its Political Action Committee (PAC) after former chair members found questionable spending by the previous chair.

The Durham Committee on the Affairs of Black People is investigating its Political Action Committee (PAC) after former chair members found questionable spending by the previous chair.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Durham Committee on the Affairs of Black People is investigating its Political Action Committee (PAC) after former chair members found questionable spending by the previous chair.

It all started on Feb. 24, when the newly elected chairs of the PAC hired a CPA who discovered 'serious financial irregularities' that were 'concerning'.

The committee received the report on May 13 and then gave it to the Durham DA, who has since sent the report to the SBI.

Donald Hughes and former Durham Mayor Elaine O'Neal were the newest PAC chairs who discovered the issues once they took office in January.

Hughes told ABC11 that all of the questionable expenses happened under the previous chair, Cassandra Stokes.

Hughes, a Durham native, joined the Durham Committee and said when he and O'neal were elected as the 2025 chairs, they were alarmed.

"As I began to look deeper into the bank statements, there were really some concerning expenditures and a pattern of expenditures that were personal in nature. Ranging from expenditures at the beauty supply store to numerous PayPals. Tens of thousands of dollars to individuals that appear to be connected to the former chair's friends. I mean, there was just no real accountability for how these dollars were utilized, what was the nature of them," said Hughes.

He showed ABC11 the bank statements, listing out various check payments, personal purchases, and even moments when the bank account was overdrawn. Hughes said the reports submitted to the State Board of Elections do not reflect all the expenses that are listed on the bank statements.

"I will say, as recently as October of last year, there was a $75,000 contribution from the North Carolina Democratic Party to the Durham Committee PAC. And that contribution came in the form of two checks, I think one was for $40,000, the other was for $35,000. This occurred mere weeks before the general election," said Hughes.

He said they hired a CPA to review the books, citing concerns, and that report was submitted to Durham's District Attorney, who has now turned things over to the SBI.

"I believe in the rule of law. I believe that no one, no matter what your political party is, what your affiliations, who you're connected with that might be in power, how much money you have, is really above accountability," said Hughes. "As an organization, we have to lead by example, and we must hold our own members accountable if they are engaging in activities that are improper."

The current executive chair, Floyd McKissick, told ABC11, "Any and all involved will be held accountable".

ABC11 reached out to Cassandra Stokes and has not heard back at this time.