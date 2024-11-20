Durham crash leaves 84-year-old woman dead

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Durham Police Department is investigating a deadly crash that happened Wednesday morning.

Two vehicles were involved in the wreck at Guess Road and Horton Road.

Officers responded just after 11. Investigators found that a Cadillac SUV traveling south on Guess Road hit the right/passenger side of a Toyota Camry.

The passenger in the Camry, identified as Emma Laws, 84, was taken to a hospital but died from her injuries.

Investigators said speed and impairment were ruled out as factors in the crash. The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone who saw the crash or has additional information is asked to please contact Investigator Colquitt at (919) 560-4935 ext. 29450 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200 or online. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards of up to $2,000 for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

