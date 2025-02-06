Durham man charged with December murder of 17-year-old on South Roxboro Street

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham Police said Thursday that a man had been arrested in connection with a December homicide.

Shyheem Bowens, 18, of Durham, was charged with murder and felony conspiracy in connection with the shooting of a 17-year-old boy.

It happened just after 11 p.m. on Dec. 17 in the 2500 block of S. Roxboro St. The victim died at the scene.

Bowens was arrested Wednesday night and was taken to the Durham County Jail.

He was the second person arrested in the case. A day after the shooting, police took a 16-year-old boy into custody and charged him with murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

Anyone with further information on this case is asked to call Investigator J. Sokal at (919) 560-4440 ext. 29238 or Durham CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.