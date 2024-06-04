Durham Police Department give away free gun locks as a part of NC Safe Week

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Durham County Department of Public Health is partnering with the county District Attorney's Office to host a free gun lock giveaway on Tuesday.

The event is part of the NC S.A.F.E week of action, which lasts through Saturday, June 8. It comes as a statewide initiative to raise awareness of the importance of securely storing firearms.

Organizers hope the demand from concerned gun owners is as strong as last year's.

This is happening after two shootings -- one on Club Boulevard and one on Wabash Street -- in Durham Monday night.

Durham Police Department shared its latest crime report last week. Overall, violent crime is up in the first quarter. But if you drill down on the numbers themselves, it is up according to the Durham Police Department specifically because of the robbery category.

The report also showed homicide and shooting numbers are both down. However, residents said gun violence is still a major issue in Bull City.

WATCH | Durham Police release first quarter crime numbers; violent crime is up

Property crime is up significantly in Durham.

This is also the second annual 'North Carolina Safe Week.' It's also a response to more gun thefts from cars and the alarming rate of firearm-related deaths and injuries among young people across the state.

The free locks are available between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m.