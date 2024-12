Durham Rescue Mission hosts 47th annual Christmas community event

Every child who comes to the event will get three gifts.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Durham Rescue Mission is hosting its 47th annual Christmas community dinner and toy giveaway.

There will also be grand prizes given out, like smart t-v's, bicycles, chrome books and more.

It's all happening from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Durham Rescue Mission on East Main Street.