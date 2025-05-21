Raleigh man wins $150,000 Powerball lottery prize

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Raleigh man won triple his prize in last week's Powerball lottery.
Edgardo Lagos Canales of Raleigh bought a $3 Powerball ticket from the Harris Teeter on Tryon Village Drive in Cary.
He matched the numbers on four balls and the red Powerball to win $50,000 in the May 14 drawing.
Canales' ticket tripled due to his ticket being a 3X multiplier, and took his total prize to $150,000.
After required tax withholdings, he took home $98,653.
Wednesday's Powerball jackpot stands at a $146 million annuity or $65.6 million in cash.
