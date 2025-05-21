24/7 LiveRaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Raleigh man wins $150,000 Powerball lottery prize

WTVD logo
Wednesday, May 21, 2025 9:24PM
ABC11 24/7 Streaming Channel
Watch Eyewitness News, First Alert Weather, and original programming.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Raleigh man won triple his prize in last week's Powerball lottery.

Edgardo Lagos Canales of Raleigh bought a $3 Powerball ticket from the Harris Teeter on Tryon Village Drive in Cary.

He matched the numbers on four balls and the red Powerball to win $50,000 in the May 14 drawing.

Canales' ticket tripled due to his ticket being a 3X multiplier, and took his total prize to $150,000.

After required tax withholdings, he took home $98,653.

Wednesday's Powerball jackpot stands at a $146 million annuity or $65.6 million in cash.

ALSO SEE Live Bluegrass music returns to downtown with Raleigh Wide Open Music Festival this fall

Copyright © 2025 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW