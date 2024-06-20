NC Senate debates budget proposal, house approves their version

There are some "key differences" between the house and senate proposal, according to House Speaker Tim Moore.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The next step in finalizing a state budget will continue today.

The house gave initial approval to its proposal and now the senate must debate its version.

The house proposal includes additional raises for teachers and state government employees.

However, the senate proposal is different in that it doesn't call for increasing teacher raises, nor state employees.

This means beginning teachers would see at least a 5% raise this year, while teachers with 15 or more years of experience would get just a 1.5% raise.

Most state employees are set to get a 3% raise.

The senate proposal would leave it at that compared to the house budget that proposes an additional 1% increase.