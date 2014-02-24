24/7 Live
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out
Monday, February 24, 2014
Watch Live
ON NOW
Top Stories
15-year-old girl facing murder charge in shooting death of 16-year-old
3 hours ago
SCOTUS allows trans military service ban for now
43 minutes ago
Educators hold walk-in, push for no-cuts to WCPSS budget
Federal judge orders results of NC Supreme Court race to be certified
FBI handling 250 probes into violent '764' network
Snake possible culprit in major power outage in Durham: Duke Energy
Sen. Tillis says he opposes Trump's pick for DC prosecutor
Warrants: Trooper denied chasing Raleigh driver killed in Oct. crash