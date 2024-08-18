Emmys 2024: Top Nominees Make History

The Emmys are Sunday, September 15th on ABC and it could be a big night for The Walt Disney Company which received a record-breaking 183 nominations and boasts the top three most-nominated series of the year: "Shōgun," "The Bear," and "Only Murders in the Building."

FX's "Shogun" leads the pack with 25 nominations including "Outstanding Drama."

The Hulu series made history, becoming just the second non-English language program to be nominated in the drama category, after "Squid Game" in 2022.

"Shogun" is also represented in every acting category including Lead Actress, Anna Sawai and Lead Actor Hiroyuki Sanada.

"I'm so happy and I'd like to say 'thank you' for all the crew and cast including extras," Sanada told On The Red Carpet. "We all together created this miracle, I think."

The reigning Emmy winner for Outstanding Comedy, FX's "The Bear" has the next most nominations this year with 23 and that's the most nominations ever for a comedy series.

The Hulu show's stars, Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebri and Ebon Moss-Bachrach all won Emmys for season one and are nominated again for season two.

"It's the greatest job I've ever had. I love everybody in the cast. I love everybody in the crew," White told On The Red Carpet. "It's changed my life."

Many of "The Bear's" A-list guest stars are also Emmy nominees including Jamie Lee Curtis, Olivia Colman, Jon Bernthal, Will Poulter and Bob Odenkirk along with supporting cast members Liza Colon-Zayas and Lionel Boyce.

"The Bear" will compete for Outstanding Comedy with another Hulu hit, "Only Murders in the Building" which has 21 Emmy nominations.

Martin Short and Steve Martin are both nominated for Lead Actor and Selena Gomez earned her first acting nomination for Lead Actress.

Gomez, who's also an executive producer on the show, is now the most nominated Latina producer ever and Steve Martin, who just turned 79, broke his own record as the oldest lead actor nominee in Emmys history.

