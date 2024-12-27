Employee shoots, kills 1 person at a NC McDonald's during altercation in Fayetteville, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person is dead after Fayetteville police said an employee at a fast food restaurant shot them during an altercation.

Fayetteville police responded to calls about a shooting at the McDonald's at 5009 Santa Fe Drive just after 8:15 p.m.

Police told ABC11 that a McDonald's employee got into an altercation with a DoorDash driver. The employee then pulled out a gun and shot the man, who was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities said they are searching for the employee who ran from the scene.

The victim's name has not ben released.

No other details have been released.

Anyone with information regarding this homicide investigation is asked to contact Detective B. Pleze at (910) 676-2596 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.