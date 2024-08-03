Community honors Durham 2-year-old whose murder remains unsolved: 'End the violence'

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The family of a Durham 2-year-old is grateful for the support after the community organized a ride to honor her life and push for justice in her murder.

Manariah Bradsher was seriously injured in a drive-by shooting on June 20 on Cornwallis Road and died days later at the hospital. Her mother was also shot but is expected to recover.

Durham Police have yet to publicly identify a suspect. Manariah's Grandmother, Charlene, is pleading for answers.

"I just want justice, that's all," she told ABC11. "Whoever did this, I just wish they'd come forward, they just, they took something from us."

Manariah had just turned 2 when she was shot, the shooting happened in front of her 3-year-old sister.

"We can't see her, we can't hug her, we can't kiss her, we can't do any of those things no more, we are very angry because of what happened, it's an innocent child," Charlene said.

Tanner Fisher helped lead a motorcycle ride hosted at Raging Bull Harley Davidson in Durham to honor the 2-year-old, raise money, and raise awareness for the problem.

"Just end the violence, you know, it's not fair, she lost her life due to the gun violence," Fisher said.

Portions of the proceeds of every motorcycle sale at Raging Bull Saturday will go to Duke Children's Hospital in Manariah's name.

The event meant the world to Charlene.

"We're just grateful and thankful that the community is pulling together and just helping us out during this difficult time," she said.

If you have any information that could help investigators solve Manariah's murder, contact Durham Police. You can call Investigator M. Judy directly at (919) 560-4440 ext. 29252.

If you wish to anonymously report information that could solve this crime, you can also contact CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200 or online at www.durhamcrimestoppers.org.

CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards of up to $2,000 for information leading to arrests in felony cases.