Behind the scenes look at the 'Will Trent' set in Atlanta

Joelle Garguilo goes behind-the-scenes from the set of "Will Trent," as Season 3 is in full swing.

ATLANTA -- Season 3 of Will Trent is in full swing.

If you've been watching, you know it's been a rough go for 'Angie' played by Erika Christensen.

Her character got arrested at the end of last season by Will, aka the love of her life.

She's out now, and back at the GBI.

Entertainment reporter Joelle Garguilo went for a behind the scenes visit to see how the show comes to life.

"This is something that I have come to realize. Nothing is accidental. Someone made a choice about absolutely every single detail. Those aren't real scuffs from being here for 40 years. Someone did that," Christensen said.

"What still excites you about coming to work specifically here?" Garguilo asked.

"I love the writing on this show. I laugh and cry reading the scripts. It's always such a great mix of heavy, interesting, high stakes and stuff that makes us laugh. I also really love our crew, watching all the problem solving and all the teamwork," Christensen said.

They continued the tour with Angie Pulaski's desk.

"Where do we find Angie in season 3?" Garguilo asks.

"Angie is a free person," Christensen said.

Christensen and Garguilo also checked out some jail cells.

"All of this moves everything, everything can be. It's like Legos. Those elevators are on pulleys as far as opening and closing the doors crazy. So we'll be like, Danny, close the doors now. Danny, open the doors now. Technically, this is the second floor, and we're gonna walk right here to the fifth floor," Christensen continued with the tour.

They also checked out Will's office and talked about whether Angie would get back together with Will.

"She'd want to get back to the Will right before he became the person that tried to send her to jail," Christensen said.

Episode 6 of "Will Trent" airs Tuesday night at 8 p.m. on ABC.

