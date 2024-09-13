Ewan McGregor sees star unveiled on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Ewan McGregor received the honor for a body of work that spans more than 30 years.

In 2022, McGregor returned to play Obi-Wan Kenobi in a mini-series for Disney+. It's the same role he had in several "Star Wars" movies. There to support him at the ceremony, his co-star in all of that, Hayden Christensen.

"Ewan McGregor is one of our great actors and, in my opinion, the coolest person on the planet," said Christensen.

McGregor's career has been varied over the years, from heavy films like "Trainspotting" to the musical "Moulin Rouge."

"We make something that makes people feel and makes people think and therefore can make people change," said McGregor. "And I think that is the most amazing privilege to do that."

Whether it's playing Lumiere, like he did in the 2017 version of "Beauty and the Beast" or in the Tim Burton film, "Big Fish," McGregor says he dreamed about being in the movies.

"I used to sit and watch when I was a child on a Sunday or Saturday afternoon with my chin propped up on my elbows and I'd hunger for old Hollywood movies of the forties and the thirties and British movies, comedies, just anything," said McGregor. "I wanted movies in my life more than I wanted kids' shows or anything like that."

He now lives that dream come true.

