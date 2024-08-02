Emergency responders in the Sandhills impacted by ongoing intense heat

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Excessive heat is impacting people's health as well as operations for emergency responders in the Sandhills.

Paramedics in the Cape Fear Valley Health System said they have to take special care in looking out for one another when it's this hot outside.

"We can't help other people if we're not helping ourselves. So our primary concern is that our crews are buddy-checking each other throughout the day on these extreme heat days," said Captain Sarah Bomberry a paramedic for Cape Fear Valley Health.

Captain Bomberry and her colleagues at the Cape Fear Valley Health EMS Department said they're seeing the effects of the ongoing excessive heat this summer.

In the past 60 days, the department said they've been averaging six to 10 heat-related 911 calls a day. While they say that's consistent with the hottest summer days in recent years, they urge people not to take the potential medical impact of the heat lightly.

"So symptoms that would be concerning--one of the first things you may experience is muscle cramps. You also can notice as it progresses into a more serious heat injury. Nausea, vomiting, and in some cases, severe headache. A true medical emergency is if you notice that someone around you has stopped sweating. That's extremely concerning and you need to be seeking emergency medical attention," Bomberry said.

According to Cape Fear Valley Health, its EMS department is the third largest department in the state.