FAA temporarily bans drones in parts of New Jersey, notice threatens 'deadly force'

The Federal Aviation Administration issued a ban on drone operations in several areas of New Jersey until Jan. 17, unless operators are granted special permission from the government due to "special security reasons."

Uncrewed aerial drones have been lighting up the sky at night in New Jersey and nearby states for weeks, since about mid-November, leading to concern from residents and speculation online. Some had demanded answers from local and state officials for answers.

The temporary flight restrictions, which are set to last until Jan. 17, have been implemented beginning Wednesday in parts of the following locations: Hamilton, Bridgewater, Cedar Grove, North Brunswick, Metuchen, Evesham, Camden, Gloucester City, Westampton, South Brunswick, Edison, Branchburg, Sewaren, Jersey City, Harrison, Elizabeth, Bayonne, Winslow, Burlington, Clifton, Hancocks Bridge and Kearny.

The restrictions say no uncrewed aircraft systems can operate within a nautical miles of the airspace specified in each Notice to Airmen, or NOTAM, including from the ground up to 400 feet. Recreational drones are allowed to operate up to 400 feet, under FAA rules.

The previously issued temporary flight restrictions for Bedminster and Picatinny Arsenal remain in place.

The government may use "deadly force" against the drones if they pose an "imminent security threat," the NOTAM said.

This photo provided by Trisha Bushey shows the evening sky and points of light near in Lebanon Township, N.J., on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024. Trisha Bushey via AP

Pilots who fail to abide by those restrictions could be "intercepted, detained, and interviewed by the law enforcement/security personnel." The FAA said it could also take administrative action, including imposing civil penalties and suspending or revoking the operators' certificates, as well as pursuing criminal charges.

This ban comes after Sunday's press briefing where an FAA official said there have "without a doubt" been drones flying over New Jersey, pointing to the fact that there are nearly a million drones are registered in the U.S.

The FBI has received more than 5,000 tips in the last few weeks about drone sightings in New Jersey and other states, said a multiagency statement, which was released Monday by the Department of Homeland Security, the FBI, the FAA and the Department of Defense.

"Having closely examined the technical data and tips from concerned citizens, we assess that the sightings to date include a combination of lawful commercial drones, hobbyist drones, and law enforcement drones, as well as manned fixed-wing aircraft, helicopters, and stars mistakenly reported as drones," the joint statement said.