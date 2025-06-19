Some Fayetteville businesses seeing less customers as intense heat, rain keep them away

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The heat and frequent rain showers are impacting some business owners in Fayetteville.

Some business owners on Hay Street say the recent, intense weather has hardly affected their foot traffic or sales. But others say the weather has noticeably decreased the number of people coming into their stores and caused some to change major plans.

Stevie Aubrey of Stevies said that thankfully, the weather hasn't impacted her much. She said tourists tend to stop by her store on specific days: weekends and Mondays before they leave town.

Aubrey said her brand as a local attraction and proximity to Segra Stadium seem to be helping, too.

"It's just the natural flow of the rain and the heat and the baseball games," she said.

But some of her neighbors say they haven't been so lucky.

"It's definitely slowed down a lot," said Isabella Depietro, the owner of Sori K-Pop Shop. "The heat definitely doesn't bring out as many people as it has in the past. And I think that the rain coming in definitely makes more people want to stay inside."

Depietro said she has other sources of revenue making up for the dip in sales as she's seeing fewer walk-ins at her K-pop shop. But the weather also forced her to postpone a recent event at the store in order to keep her customers safe.

"We have a photo card trading event that's happening. It typically gets held inside the store, but with how small it is, we have to have it outside. But with how high the weather's supposed to be, I don't feel comfortable having my customers in that heat for that long."

Pierro's, the Italian Bistro, said the heat has been discouraging some of their customers from staying and dining there as long as they usually do--which can lead to fewer orders.

"We make sure they always have something to drink on their tables," said Von McDaniel, a manager for Pierro's. "Honestly, we can't do too much. Maybe try to turn the AC up sometimes, but even that kind of messes up sometimes, so we kind of--we don't want to do too much where it just kind of stops altogether."