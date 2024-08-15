Fayetteville driver facing charges after losing control, crashing car into house

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Fayetteville couple woke up to quite a surprise when a car lost control and crashed into the side of their house.

Now that couple is left picking up the pieces as the driver faces charges.

As Martin Williams assessed the damage to his house in the light of day, he told ABC11 he thought it was simply something that fell when he woke up to a large thump in the middle of the night. Then Williams looked out his window---and saw the flashing lights of the car that crashed into his home.

"I was just trying to process what was going on until I seen the car out there in the yard and the guy's out there, freaking out, crying and his girlfriend's out there trying to calm him down," Williams said.

Before he knew it, Williams said State Highway Patrol and fire trucks were surrounding his house, too.

The skid marks can still be seen on Camden Road--and then in two front yards where authorities said the driver lost control of his 2011 Ford Mustang.

The Pearce's Mill Fire Department said the driver was headed southbound towards Hope Mills before he was cut off, veered across the road, and into Williams' house.

Williams said he's having insurance assess his house, but that he could be looking at around $15,000 in damages.

"(The driver) tore my unit, air-conditioning," he said. "You can see his glass from his window down there and all that mess out there."

Williams said it's believed speed was a factor. In addition to knocking down his fence, he said the driver barely missed his gas line.

The State Highway Patrol said the driver is being charged with a lane violation, and that he will be due in court sometime within the next month.

"Slow down, it'll be alright," Williams said. "Everybody's in a hurry."