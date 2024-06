Fire broke out at crematorium in Fayetteville; cause of fire unknown

It happened around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Investigators are working to determine the cause of a fire at a funeral home Thursday night in Fayetteville.

Around 8:30 p.m., flames were shooting out of the Rogers & Breece Crematorium on North Street.

Firefighters were on the scene for hours, trying to put out the blaze.

Fayetteville Fire Department's Fire Investigative Team is leading the investigation.