Fayetteville police seek 4 suspects connected to reported sexual assault

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. -- Fayetteville police are searching for four people in connection with a reported sexual assault.

According to investigators, a woman was assaulted by four people around 5 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of East Orange Street and Cumberland Street.

The victim described one suspect as a tall young man wearing a camouflage mask, black hoodie, and yellow Timberland boots. Another suspect was described as a shorter young man with long dreadlocks.

No details about the other two suspects have been released.

The investigation remains active.

If you have been, or are, a victim of sexual assault, victim advocates from the Phoenix Center work with detectives to ensure victims receive appropriate care and access to resources. The Phoenix Center Can be reached by phone at (910) 485-7273.

Anyone with information concerning a sexual assault case is asked to contact the Fayetteville Police Department's Special Victim's Unit at (910) 433-1851 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play