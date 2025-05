2 found shot inside crashed SUV in Fayetteville, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police are investigating a double shooting that led to a crash in Fayetteville

It happened Saturday on Waters Edge Drive near Cliffdale Road.

Authorities found two people shot inside an SUV that crashed along the curve.

The two people were taken to a hospital. There is no word yet on their conditions or what led to the shooting

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.