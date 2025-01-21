"We have many questions as we navigate through this horrible tragedy."

Fire chief shot and killed after stopping to help driver who hit deer with their car

A fire chief in Alabama has been shot and killed after he stopped to help a driver who had hit a deer with their vehicle, police said.

The incident occurred at approximately 5 p.m. on Sunday when Chambers County deputies in Alabama were dispatched to County Road 267 near U.S. 431 in the Stroud -- located about 100 miles northeast of Montgomery -- and found three individuals suffering from gunshot wounds upon their arrival, according to a statement from Chambers County Alabama Sheriff's Office released on Monday.

Facebook / Coweta County Fire Rescue

One of the shooting victims -- identified as 54-year-old James Bartholomew Cauthen from Moreland, Georgia -- was deceased when authorities arrived. The other two were taken by helicopter to LaGrange and Columbus trauma centers, police said.

Early investigation indicates that Chief Cauthen was attempting to assist individuals that had struck a deer while traveling on County Road 267, police said. Another individual (William Randall Franklin) that resided in the area opened fire on Chief Cauthen and the individual that struck the deer. All individuals were injured during the shootout. Chief Cauthen succumbed to his injuries prior to deputies arriving on the scene.

Police did not immediately say why Franklin may have opened fire on Cauthen and the unnamed person who struck the deer with their car, but they did say that Cauthen was a battalion fire chief with Coweta County Fire.

At this time, investigators are working to piece together the events that led to this horrific scene, Chambers County Alabama Sheriff's Office said. Our hearts and prayers go out to Coweta County for his loss.

An arrest warrant for murder was issued for Franklin and police said he will be arrested upon release from treatment at Piedmont Medical Center.

Coweta County Fire Rescue continues to be devastated by the tragic passing of Battalion Chief Bart Cauthen, Coweta Fire and Rescue said in a statement following Cauthens death. Cauthen has been with our department for more than 24 years. He was an amazing, hard-working man with a gentle soul. Just like many of you, we have many questions as we navigate through this horrible tragedy. Our hearts and prayers go out to Cauthens family, friends and our brothers and sisters in the Fire Rescue family who worked closely with him.

Anyone with information pertaining to this case is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at Chambers County Alabama Sheriff's Office.

The investigation into the shooting currently remains open.