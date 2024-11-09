Florida Democratic congressman says he was target in attempted assassination

President-elect Donald Trump continued his preparations Friday for his transition to the Oval Office and White House.

President-elect Trump prepares for transition to Oval Office President-elect Donald Trump continued his preparations Friday for his transition to the Oval Office and White House.

President-elect Trump prepares for transition to Oval Office President-elect Donald Trump continued his preparations Friday for his transition to the Oval Office and White House.

President-elect Trump prepares for transition to Oval Office President-elect Donald Trump continued his preparations Friday for his transition to the Oval Office and White House.

A Florida Democratic congressman said that police arrested a suspect who allegedly was armed and had him on a target list near his home the day before the election.

Rep. Jared Moskowitz said in a statement on X Friday that the suspect is "a former felon who was in possession of a rifle, a suppressor, and body armor."

"Found with him was a manifesto that, among other things, included antisemitic rhetoric and only my name on the 'target' list," Moskowitz said, adding that there were other details that he did not want to disclose due to the ongoing investigation.

The Margate Police Department, which Moskowitz said informed him about the arrest, didn't immediately return messages to comment on the case.

Moskowitz noted that he is on the House task force that is looking into the attempted assassination of President-elect Donald Trump.

"I understand the failures and importance of fixing the protection of our current and future Commander-in-Chief and Vice President. At the same time, I am deeply worried about Congressional member security and the significant lack thereof when we are in the district. Regardless of our political affiliations or differences, we all have families we want to keep safe," he said.

Click here for full coverage on the 2024 presidential election.