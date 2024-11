Applications now open for Durham County food security program

Durham County has committed $400,000 to the program.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Applications are now open for Durham County's food security grants program.

The initiative provides opportunities for community organizations to further support their food systems to help vulnerable residents.

Grant amounts will vary based on the needs of each organization.

The applications open at 10 a.m. and will close on January 22.