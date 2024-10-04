The first stop will be in Pennsylvania in the Pittsburgh area next week.

Obama to blitz campaign trail for Harris in final weeks before Election Day

Former President Barack Obama will hit the campaign trail for Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz starting next Thursday, Oct. 10, through election day, according to a senior campaign official.

The first stop will be in Pennsylvania in the Pittsburgh area before Obama embarks on a campaign blitz across the battleground states in the final 27 days.

Former President Barack Obama gestures as he walks off stage after speaking at the Democratic National Convention Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024, in Chicago. AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Obama held a Los Angeles fundraiser for Harris in September and -- along with former First Lady Michelle Obama -- gave a speech at the Democratic National Convention in August.

Meanwhile, Harris recently enlisted the help of former Republican Rep. Liz Cheney on Thursday at a rally in Wisconsin.

Cheney, the former co-chair of the House committee that investigated the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the Capitol, laid out former President Donald Trump's actions on that day before telling the crowd, "I don't care if you are a Democrat or a Republican or an independent. That is depravity, and we must never become numb to it. Any person who would do these things can never be trusted with power again."

Cheney is among a handful of prominent Republicans, including her father, former Vice President Dick Cheney, who have pledged to support Harris' bid, but her endorsement, as one of former President Donald Trump's most outspoken critics within the party, is one that Harris hopes to leverage in crucial states like Wisconsin, whose margins are expected to be razor thin.

In August, Obama delivered the closing speech on night two of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

"We do not need four more years of bluster and bumbling and chaos," he told delegates. "We have seen that movie before and we all know that the sequel is usually worse. America is ready for a new chapter. America is ready for a better story. We are ready for a President Kamala Harris."