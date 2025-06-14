Man wanted for allegedly shooting into car in Fayetteville, injuring 1

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Cumberland County Sheriff's Office is seeking assistance in finding a man connected to a Fayetteville shooting.

Franzel Frazer, 37, is wanted for allegedly discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle, resulting in serious bodily injury.

According to the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened at the intersection of Gillespie Street and Alabama Lane. A 48-year-old man was shot while in his vehicle near Huntsville Circle. He was taken to a hospital and expected to be OK.

Frazer is described as being 5'8" and weighs about 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue shit with a person's face on the front and a blue hat with a colorful band around the edge. Authorities said his direction of travel is not known.

The victim and suspect know each other, the sheriff's office confirmed.

If you have any information regarding Frazer's location or this investigation, please contact Major Crimes Detective J. Miranda-Nieves at (910) 677-5450 in the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office.

To remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers' information may also be submitted electronically by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet or downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.