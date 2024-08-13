How to get free Tropical Storm Debby damage cleanup assistance in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Even though Hurricane Debby is long gone, its impact is still being felt in North Carolina.

Homeowners and property owners are now working to clean up and salvage what they can after the storm. Tropical Storm Debby caused major damage and flooding. Multiple confirmed tornadoes hit areas in central North Carolina.

Clean-up can be overwhelming and NC Emergency Management is spreading the word that help is available for those in need during the cleanup process by calling 844-965-1386.

Crisis Cleanup will connect people with volunteers from local relief organizations, community groups and faith communities who might be able to help.

All the services are free but isn't guaranteed due to the great need.

The hotline will stay open through August 23.

