Holly Springs biotech company employees evacuate after fire breaks out in building

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WTVD) -- Employees of a biotechnology company evacuated their building in Holly Springs Monday due to a fire.

It happened at FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies in the Holly Springs Business Park.

According to a town spokesperson, the fire is believed to have started in an HVAC unit on the roof. It was contained in one utility building and was extinguished around 11 a.m.

All employees are accounted for. There were no reported injuries.

Fuquay-Varina and Apex Fire departments assisted with putting out the fire.