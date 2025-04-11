ESL Tournament: Gamers from around the world competing in Raleigh as global event returns to U.S.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Diehard gamers are uniting this weekend in the City of Oaks. The 2025 ESL Tournament is taking center stage at the Raleigh Convention Center.

It's been a decade since ESL hosted the global event in America. Previous tournaments have been held in Malaysia, Thailand, Germany and Sweden.

ESL Product Manager Alvaro Sanchez has a strong esports community. The area is also home to RTP and Epic Games Headquarters.

"It's been the city that's been really supportive of EA Sports and sports initiatives," said Sanchez. "When we look at places to go, yes, there's the traditional tourist destinations like the Bangkok's or the Kuala Lumpur. But there's also places that have been very kind to e-sports in the past."

Raleigh is expected to score upwards of $2 million in tourism money with this event.

Greater Raleigh Visitors Bureau Vice President Loren Gold says the event brings in roughly 3,000 people per day and there's a strong online global audience.

"They'll be 100,000, 200,000 plus. So it's a lot of eyes on Raleigh,' said Gold.

"I'm so excited to be able to watch," said Jason Constant, who's visiting from New Hampshire. "I've been watching you sports for five years. And this is my first event."

The tournament runs through Sunday.

