Gas leak prompts evacuations, closes Ten Ten Road near Fuquay-Varina

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WTVD) -- A gas leak has shut down all lanes of Ten Ten Road in both directions at US 401in Fuquay-Varina near Garner.

People in the area have been told to shelter in place.

A Town of Fuquay-Varina spokesperson said the fire department is beginning evacuations at a nearby Costco, Harris Teeter, Food Lion and other shopping centers and area businesses.

First responders and the gas company are at the scene working to cap the leak, which began around 4:30 p.m.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation estimated the road would be closed until at least 6:15 p.m.