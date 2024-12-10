GM to retreat from robotaxis and stop funding its Cruise autonomous vehicle unit

DETROIT -- General Motors said Tuesday it will retreat from the robotaxi business and stop funding its money-losing Cruise autonomous vehicle unit.

Instead the Detroit automaker will focus on development of partially automated driver-assist systems like its Super Cruise, which allows drivers to take their hands off the steering wheel.

GM said it would get out of robotaxis "given the considerable time and resources that would be needed to scale the business, along with an increasingly competitive robotaxi market."

The company said it will combine Cruise's technical team with its own to work on advanced systems to assist drivers.