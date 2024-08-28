Sanford man charged with murder in shooting at his home

SANFORD, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Sanford man has been charged with murder after Lee County deputies were dispatched to a shooting call.

Deputies responded at 7:40 a.m. Tuesday morning to a home on Blackberry Lane.

When they arrived, they found a man dead from a gunshot wound. The victim was identified as Henry Dwayne Stone, 27.

Gilbert Delano Stone, 54, who lives at the Blackberry Lane address was arrested and charged with murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

SEE ALSO | Driver on Highway 421 shot by person in Dodge Charger near Lee-Harnett county line

Stone was placed in the Lee County Jail under no bond.

The sheriff's office said though the two men involved have the same last name, it remains unclear whether they were related.

This investigation is still ongoing, Sheriff Brian Estes said.