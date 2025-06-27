Missing alert canceled for Goldsboro mom, 2 kids

Jasmine Wilson, along with her two children, were last seen on June 10 at the Irish Inn on 1104 Sunburst Drive at 9 a.m.

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- UPDATE: At the request of the Goldsboro Police Department, the N.C. Center for Missing Persons canceled the Missing Endangered Alert for Jasmine Nicole Wilson.

No further information was released. Eyewitness News is working to learn more.

Below is a previous report.

A major search is underway for a Goldsboro mother and her two kids.

30-year-old Jasmine Nicole Wilson was last seen on June 10 at the Irish Inn on 1104 Sunburst Drive at 9 a.m. Investigators said Wilson was wearing a black and orange dress, black sneakers and carrying a 'Five and Below' bag.

She was with her two-year-old, Jhade Wilson, and four-month-old, Zayden Sutton. Authorities do not have clothing descriptions and no photo of Jhade.

Wilson's method of travel and destination are not known.

If anyone has any information on this case, please call 919-750-6572 and ask to speak with an investigator.