Goldsboro man turns himself in, charged with murder in woman's August shooting death

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- Goldsboro Police said Wednesday that a man wanted for murder has turned himself in.

Investigators had been working a case when a woman was shot and killed on Aug. 2 in the 300 block of N. Kornegay Street.

Nymirra J. Bynum, 23, of Goldsboro, was found dead inside a home.

Police said the suspect, Jaalin Dasani Applewhite, 21, also of Goldsboro, and Bynum were involved in a domestic altercation.

On Wednesday morning, Applewhite turned himself in, police said.

He was served on a warrant for murder and taken into custody.

Applewhite was being held at the Wayne County Detention Center under no bond.