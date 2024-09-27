"No. Oh my goodness!" Bette Midler reacts to fan's 'Hocus Pocus' tattoo

Midler says "You really committed to me" after seeing Sanderson Sisters tattoo

"No. Oh my goodness!" Bette Midler reacts to seeing fan's 'Hocus Pocus' tattoo of the Sanderson Sisters

There are fans... and then there are FANS!

ABC7 editor Cheryl Diano is avid fan of Bette Midler, so much that she has a tattoo of the Sanderson Sisters from "Hocus Pocus" on her forearm.

During a recent press interview, Diano had the opportunity to show Midler her inked tribute. Midler saw the tattoo and gasped, "No. Oh my goodness. You really committed to me."

Diano explained that she's a lifelong Bette Midler fan. She says the exchange with Midler was "one of the highlights of my life." She then joked, "I will die happy."

You can catch Bette Midler in "Hocus Pocus" and "Hocus Pocus 2" streaming right now on Disney+. The movies will also air as part of ABC's "The Wonderful World of Disney" on Sunday, October 20 and Sunday, October 27.

