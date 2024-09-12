Durham pastor distributes gun locks in the wake of school incidents involving weapons

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Reverend Doctor Cornelius Battle hopes to keep guns out of the wrong hands by giving away gun locks. He's the pastor of Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church and wants to tackle gun violence.

"I usually stand here. I ask the people- is it okay for me to give these gun locks? I give them out or have somebody give them out. There must be intentionally there," said Battle. "It raises a sense of awareness. What more can we do to keep it from happening? A lot of guns are not secure."

Hillside High School was placed on lockdown on Thursday after a student thought they heard gunshots.

On Wednesday, the Durham County Sheriff's Office charged a Holton Career and Resource Center student with bringing a firearm to campus. School resource officers found the weapon along with a loaded magazine after searching them.

"It kind of makes you fearful as a parent. You send your kid to school and might not return because of gun violence," Bryant Taborn, a Durham Public Schools parent.

Eyewitness News asked DPS what penalties the student involved would face as a result and if they would be allowed to return to the classroom. The school district said it's possible the student could be suspended.

Parents like Taborn blame others.

"Parents have been irresponsible. I wish they would be more responsible," he said.

In the meantime, Rev. Battle will continue doing his part by passing out gun locks.

"We usually get a thousand every time we order. Our secretary is ordering more," said Battle.

Durham Public Schools released a statement on behalf of Superintendent Dr. Anthony Lewis:

In the wake of the recent surge in threats and incidents in schools across this state and nation, we want our Durham Public Schools students, staff, families, and communities to know that safety and security are of critical importance to us. Because we prioritize safety, Durham Public Schools mandates protocols that are reviewed regularly with our students and staff. Visitors must be granted entry from the front office, they must show identification, and cameras are used as a tool to ensure the safety and security of our campuses. Additionally, we work closely with the Durham Police Department and the Durham County Sheriff's Office to maintain safe teaching and learning environments.

We also encourage our students to continue sharing what they know with trusted adults. To that end, we also strongly encourage our teachers and staff to make connections with their students so that they are comfortable telling an adult troubling information. We want to foster a sense of belonging among students and ensure that they feel seen and heard. Safety is a community issue that should be practiced collaboratively among schools and their stakeholders. We encourage our community to utilize our anonymous See Something, Say Something tip system to report concerns. Thank you for your ongoing support.