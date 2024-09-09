Hear what the cast thinks about Natasha Rothwell and her Hulu comedy 'How to Die Alone'

LOS ANGELES -- "How To Die Alone" is the newest comedy series from Onyx Collective and Hulu starring Natasha Rothwell who also serves as showrunner, writer and producer for the series.

As the star of the new comedy, Rothwell received plenty of praise from her co-stars for her ability to manage so many aspects of the production.

On The Red Carpet spoke with the cast at the world premiere including Conrad Ricamora who plays "Rory, "To see somebody that can do comedy that is rooted in deep humanity is rare. A lot of times I think comedy is slap sticky. Natasha has written and is performing a three-dimensional character and that's so rare I think in comedy."

"Number one she's a queen," said series regular Michelle Mcleod. "She did this one her own, she wrote this seven years ago, she saw it out to fruition, and she has so many of her fingers in the pot and I am so happy for her."

Natasha Rothwell was grateful for the praise and shared her work ethic.

"I just know that I operate from a place of kindness and grace and that's how I move through the world," she said. "Twenty plus years of therapy, boundaries. I understand how to communicate them and lay them down and so everyone knows the rules when they're playing."

Watch "How to Die Alone" when it premieres September 13 on Hulu.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Hulu and this ABC Station.