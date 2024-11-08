Sampson County deputies reflect on responding to Helene: 'Far worse than I ever imagined'

CLINTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- As rebuilding efforts in western North Carolina continue, first responders from the Sandhills have stepped up for the recovery. Deputies from the Sampson County Sheriff's Office are among those who traveled from the Sandhills to help.

"It was far worse than I ever imagined it'd be," said Captain Scott Hodges. "It's just a totally different animal than what we're used to dealing with here in the eastern part of the state."

Hodges and Deputy Emory Brown were among dozens of officers from the Sampson County Sheriff's Office who helped Hurricane Helene victims on the ground in western North Carolina. One way deputies helped was by providing overnight security to areas such as storage sites, but they said the grave conditions haunted them.

"These people owned a piece of land, basically a hole in the ground that they have a mortgage payment to buy a home for a home that is no longer there. Without strong faith, I don't know how anyone could get up every morning and find that direction to even start to come back from that," Hodges said.

Brown also recognizes how difficult it was for people without a means to escape the deadly conditions--as there were multiple unexpected mudslides throughout the area.

"How far away is good to get away from that? And I just think it was an impossible situation," Brown said.

Captain Scott Hodges

After watching victims taking wet and muddy donated clothes to keep themselves warm, the officers decided to hold a coat drive in Sampson County to collect new, clean clothes.

The Sampson County Sheriff's Office said they collected more than 600 coats, sweaters, and sweatpants for the state's Helene victims.

"It's so good to go up there, and knowing that you're making a great impact to people that need help. That's a good--it's a great feeling," Brown said.

"I challenge anyone else," said Hodges, "if there's something you feel that you can help with, by all means, do it because these people still need help."